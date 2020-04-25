Broadstairs Water Gala cancelled amid expectation of some social distancing measures until end of the year

Another summer event in Thanet has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadstairs Water Gala was due to take place on August 19 but organisers have taken the decision to axe this year’s event amid the expectation that some social distancing measures will be in place for many months to come.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has said social distancing would need to be in place for “quite a long period of time.”

Prof Whitty said in a public briefing earlier this week that a vaccine and/or drugs to treat the disease were needed but it was ‘unrealistic’ this would happen in the calendar year.

He said: “Until we have those, and the probability of having those any time in the next calendar year is incredibly small, we will have to rely on other social measures.”

The statement means it is unlikely any large events will take place before 2021.

Broadstairs Water Gala organisers say this has prompted the decision to cancel now.

In a statement they said: “We are sorry to have to announce that this years Water Gala planned for August 19 will not go ahead due to the Coronavirus situation.

“With the recent government statements saying that social distancing is most likely to be in place until the end of the year, the committee has had to regrettably make the decision to cancel now rather than incur costs and then having to cancel at a later date.

“We are really saddened not to be able to hold this popular traditional seaside event which is enjoyed by the many hundreds of people that attend during the day and evening. We look forward to seeing you all again in 2021.”