Broadstairs and St Peter’s Town Council urges residents to join virtual VE Day celebrations

Broadstairs and St Peter’s Town Council is urging people to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day – when the Second World War ended in Europe – with a virtual celebration.

The town council had made arrangements for a free community event on May 8 with the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, Royal Air Force cadets, Girl Guides, Cubs and Scouts, Kent Fire & Rescue Service and more in attendance.

There were also planned performance from The Totsys, The QRA Corps of Drums, Thanet Male Voice Choir, Molly King and children’s storyteller Roisin Murray as well as stall holders.

Sadly, due to the Coronavirus emergency the decision was made to cancel the Pierremont Hall celebrations.

But the town council is determined to honour the sacrifices made by those who were in conflict and has created the virtual celebration.

People are asked to get into the spirit and create their own party:

Decorate your homes with Union Jack bunting

Turn up the 1940s jazz music

Take your hair rollers out and get your red lipstick on

Get your strawberries and cream ready

Get your Bake Off on!

Pack a garden/living room picnic

Raise a drink at 3pm to honour those that had to give so much

And have fun!

The town council has been posting 1940’s content on its facebook events page and has shared a Just Giving link if people wish to donate £2, with all proceeds going to the NHS to help in this difficult time.

VE Day 2020 on May 8 will mark 75 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the war in Europe.

VJ Day, on August 15, celebrates the Japanese surrender to the Allies, effectively ending World War Two.

It is hoped that many of the cancelled events due to have taken place between May 8-10 can instead be staged on August 15-16.