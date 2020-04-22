Three due in court following police raid in Ramsgate

Three people have been charged with drugs offences after Kent Police carried out a raid at a house in Ramsgate yesterday (April 21).

Officers attended a property in Nixon Avenue in an intelligence-led operation.

Cocaine and cannabis, as well as cash, has been seized by officers as part of their investigation.

Martin Venn, 33, of Calverden Road, Ramsgate, has been charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Kevin Palmer, 54, and Michaela Grant, 52, both of Nixon Avenue, have both been charged with the same offences.

All three are due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court today (April 22).