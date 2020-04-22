Starlink satellites will cross the sky again this week

The string of satellites known as Starlink has crossed the sky this week and will be visible again tonight (April 22), Thursday and Friday.

Starlink is a satellite constellation being constructed by American company SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, to provide satellite Internet access. The constellation will consist of thousands of mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit, working in combination with ground transceivers

There are currently 300 Starlink satellites in place with the company aiming to increase that to 12,000.

The satellites will pass over the UK at 9.34pm tonight with the passage from west to east lasting around six minutes. It will then pass over again at 11.10pm.

On Thursday (April 23) Starlink is expected to be visible at 3.06am, again at 4.39am and then at 10.10pm.

On Friday (April 24) the timing is 3.40am.