Boy taken to London hospital with ‘life-threatening’ injuries after ‘welfare concern’ incident in Ramsgate

A boy has been taken to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries after emergency services were called to a welfare concern report in Ramsgate.

Emergency services were called to Marina Road at 6.53am today (April 22) .The boy was found to be suffering injuries consistent with a fall from a height and was taken to hospital.

The road has been cordoned off by officers.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We attended reports of a fall from height at approximately 7am today. Ambulance and air ambulance crews attended the scene and the person has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.”

A Kent Police spokesman added: “Kent Police was called to a report of concern for a boy in Marina Road, Ramsgate at 6.53am.

“Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where the boy had sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.”