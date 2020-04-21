Emergency services on scene of incident in Dumpton

Emergency services are dealing with an incident believed to be on the railway line at Dumpton tonight (April 21).

Trains are currently not running between Ramsgate and Margate. Replacement buses have been brought in.

NEW: Because of emergency services dealing with an incident, there are currently no trains between #Margate and Ramsgate. More info to follow. — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) April 21, 2020

The air ambulance has been called in. Police have closed off Sycamore Grange (off Hereson Road) which leads to the station.

Emergency services have been contacted for further details.

More to follow