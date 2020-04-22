Write UP with Margate Bookie goes digital

Margate Bookie Write UP! is back, and this time it is going digital.

A jam-packed morning is planned for the event on Sunday, May 3 with workshops and a chance to share work.

The workshop will be run via Zoom and a link will be sent to everyone who has signed up a couple of days before the event. The cost is £9.99. And you can do it in your pyjamas. What a win.

Write UP! is a new programme of co-created events running throughout the year which build on the success of the Margate Bookie litfest.

It offers people of different ages and walks of life a chance to meet others through friendly and fun book-related events.

The programme

10.45am – log in and say hello over a cup of coffee and biscuit (bring your own)

11am – Writing for Wellbeing with Francesca Baker, where she gives you some tips and tricks to boost your mood with the written word.

11.30am – Finding Purpose, Finding Power with Aki Schilz, Director of The Literary Consultancy, helping you to find your mission and motivation as a writer.

12pm – Vanessa King delivers Doing Well From The Inside Out, all about boosting your resilience. She’s worked with the British Army, and knows her stuff.

12.30pm – a chance to share your work, and ask any questions of our tutors.

1pm – wrap up, down tools, and get on with your day!

Tickets are available at www.margatebookie.com

Any questions can be sent to Francesca at cesca@margatebookie.com