Ramsgate trio remanded on drug charges following raid

Three people arrested during a police raid in Ramsgate yesterday (April 21) have been remanded in custody.

Officers attended a property in Nixon Avenue and seized cocaine, cannabis and cash as part of their investigation.

Martin Venn, 33, of Calverden Road, Ramsgate, has been charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Kevin Palmer, 54, and Michaela Grant, 52, both of Nixon Avenue, have both been charged with the same offences.

The three appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court today and were remanded in custody, to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on May 25.