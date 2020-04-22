East Kent Mind launches wellbeing helpline and digital workshops

East Kent Mind, which is converting a former shop in Ramsgate into a crisis café, has launched a mental health wellbeing phone helpline.

The organisation, set up by and affiliated to Mind in Bexley and National MIND, provides mental health services in East Kent. It already runs ‘Cafe Revival’ in Whitstable providing a safe and inclusive space, and was in the process of creating the crisis café in King Street when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The helpline is for anyone suffering from anxiety, loneliness, needing help, food or some care or any other mental health issue.

The team of volunteers, mental health workers and supervisors can then direct them towards a plan and the correct therapeutic services and ensure they get the right help.

The helpline is open Monday to Friday from 2pm to 5pm and Friday to Sunday from 6pm-10pm on 0203 912 0032.

Alongside this East Kent Mind is updating social media feeds to ensure contact is there for those who may need it outside the helpline times.

Julie Hofmann, Chair of Revival and East Kent Mind Strategic Committee, said: “As we hope to run this phone line beyond the current pandemic and ensure funds continue for the initiatives we run, this is all underpinned with Cafe Revival’s fundraising initiative.

“As a non-rateable business it falls short of the criteria required to be viable for any of the government grants so we are total reliable on donations at the moment.”

The group is still paying building costs and overheads on the King Street premises.

East Kent Mind is also running live workshops, courses and activities that you can access on your phone or on your computer at home.

