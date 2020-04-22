Engraved wooden hearts to raise cash for QEQM League of Friends

A Ramsgate resident has turned his woodworking skills to good use by creating engraved love hearts to raise money for the NHS.

Tyrone Keen, who lives with wife Katie and daughter Bethany in Nethercourt is using his laser engraving machine to create the keepsakes and selling them at £3.50 each plus postage.

All the proceeds will go to the QEQM Hospital League of Friends which funds the purchase of equipment and other items for the hospital.

Tyrone, who with his family usually puts on a massive Christmas light display at his home in aid of charity, said: “The hearts will be posted or if local put through the letterbox!

“I want to spread the word and get everyone to purchase a heart to say they helped support our local hospital!”

To buy a heart send Tyrone a message on his facebook page