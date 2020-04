A man remains in custody following reports of a disturbance in Dane Park, Margate, last night (April 22).

Police officers were called to the park at 8.20pm.

Officers attended the scene and a man in his 30s from Ramsgate was arrested in connection with the incident.

He remains in custody and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

It is understood he was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage related to an earlier incident.