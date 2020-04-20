Council to live stream Cabinet meeting on local plan and five year tourism proposals

Thanet council will live stream its next meeting on April 23 at 5pm.

This month local authorities in England were handed new powers to hold public meetings virtually by either video or telephone conferencing technology.

Thanet council held its first meeting, of the Licensing Board, under the new regulations last Tuesday (April 14) and has been sharing its experiences with neighbouring authorities.

Its next online meeting will be of the Cabinet and will be live streamed via the following weblink: TDC Cabinet 23 April 2020 meaning that people can watch live on a computer or mobile device.

Thanet council leader Rick Everitt said: “It’s fantastic that our Democratic Services team has implemented a virtual solution so quickly and that Thanet is among the local authorities leading the way on this. Enabling decision making to continue during this period of social distancing is an important part of the council continuing its work on behalf of residents.

“Members of the public and media are able to tune into the meeting via the live stream link available on our website where they will also find the agenda pack. For many of our residents who might not ordinarily come to these meetings, online streaming may be a good way for them to witness first hand how decisions at the council are made.”

The live streams from public council meetings will be recorded and available to view again on the council’s YouTube page shortly after. If people have feedback following the meeting, email committee@thanet.gov.uk.

The two key items on Cabinet’s agenda are the adoption of the Thanet Destination Management Framework looking at a five year plan for isle tourism and the Thanet Local Plan following the publication of the Inspectors’ report.

Cabinet’s recommendations on the Local Plan will then be considered by the Overview & Scrutiny Panel and ultimately by Full Council, which is the final decision-making body.