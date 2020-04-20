Thanet council reopens Margate cemetery following new government advice

Thanet council has reopened St John’s Cemetery in Margate following new government guidance announced at the weekend.

The site had been temporarily closed since April 7 in order to comply with The Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions( (England) Regulations 2020.

But on Saturday (April 18) the Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government asked councils to reopen cemeteries and graveyards.

In response the team at TDC reopened St John’s today (April 20).

Cllr Steve Albon, Cabinet Member for Operational Services, said: ““We know that the recent closure of the cemetery in Margate was upsetting for some people, so we welcome this updated guidance from the Government. We reopened St John’s Cemetery earlier today so that those who have loved ones buried there can continue to pay their respects. It will be open every day between 9am and 6:30pm and the team will keep this under close review.

“We had reports of people congregating in our cemeteries when it was open previously so our Community Safety Team will be working with the police to ensure that they are used only by those who want to visit a grave and remember loved ones. We ask that residents respect this and do not use our cemeteries for their daily exercise.

“If anyone has concerns about people congregating in our parks, open spaces and cemeteries then they should call 101. Please remember that no-one should be attending the cemeteries if they are showing any symptoms of illness. There are also signs up in the cemeteries and the crematorium telling visitors to abide by social distancing rules.

“For those attending services, the advice remains the same. A maximum of 10 people are allowed to enter the chapel and all services can be recorded or watched online.”

Ramsgate Cemetery remains open as before. More information can be found at thanet.gov.uk/crematorium-and- cemetery-services.