Police investigation launched following arson attack at Dane Valley allotments

Police are investigating after sheds at Dane Valley allotments were destroyed by fire last night (April 18).

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 7:41pm to blazes at four sheds.

Kent Police has confirmed the fire is being treated as arson.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “At about 7.45pm on Saturday, April 18, Kent Police officers became aware of a fire at the allotments in Dane Valley Road, Margate.

“The fire was confirmed as suspicious by Kent Fire and Rescue Service and is now being investigated by police.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/66828/20. They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Two of the sheds, plus tools and seeds, destroyed belonged to an NHS staff member. A trampoline, swings and a playhouse on the site were also damaged.

The allotments have been targeted by arsonists previously with a spate of attacks in 2017 and 2018.