Fire crews called to blazes at Dane Valley allotments

April 18, 2020 Kathy Bailes News 3

Fire crews have been called

Emergency services have been called to fires at Dane Valley tonight (April 18)

Several sheds appear to be ablaze at the allotments. Four fire engines are currently at the scene.

Photo Alison McDonald

Sheds at the allotments were targeted multiple times in 2017 and 2018.

Photo Frank Leppard

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 7:41pm to a fire on Dane Valley Road, Margate. The fire was made up of four sheds/

“Crews used hoses to tackle the fire. The stop time for this incident was 8:40pm.”

 