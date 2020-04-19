Man arrested in Margate on suspicion of stealing food

A man has been arrested in Margate after police responded to complaints that he was being aggressive towards members of the public.

Officers who arrived on the scene in Station Road yesterday (April 18) then discovered the man was in possession of stolen food.

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Kent Police was called at about 7.05pm on Saturday, April 18 to a report of a man acting aggressively towards other members of the public near Margate railway station.

“Officers attended and located the man, who was found to be in possession of a quantity of stolen food. The 36-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft and remains in custody pending further enquiries.”