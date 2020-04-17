Ramsgate teen shaves off long locks in aid of Pilgrims Hospice

A Ramsgate teenager has shaved off her long hair yo raise cash for Pilgrims Hospices.

Chardonnay Nicholson, 16, aimed to raise £100 but has now almost doubled that target with £194 in donations.

The youngster has chosen Pilgrims Hospice because of the care given to her grandad Melvyn Hodges in 2004. Chardonnay was just one year old when Melvyn passed away.

On her fundraising page she said: “I decided to shave off most my hair for charity.

“I have thought about doing this for some time. It makes me think about all the people who have had treatment for cancer and who have lost their hair.

“They have no choice in losing their hair and so I wanted to think of a way that I could raise money for a good cause. I have chosen Pilgrims Hospice as this is where my grandad was shown great kindness and was cared for before he passed away.”

Char underwent the shave after hitting the £100 target. Donations can still be made on her fundraiser page here

The teen was also hoping to take part in the Pilgrims Hospice Pyjama Walk in July but this has been cancelled. The page for that fundraiser, which has £80 in donations, is here