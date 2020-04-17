Ramsgate Coastal Strider takes on ‘Runbelievable’ challenge for the NHS

A Ramsgate runner is raising cash for the NHS with an all day sprint up and down his garden path.

Simon Ballard, who is the president and coach at Coastal Striders running club, is streaming the run live today (April 17).

He may not raise as much cash as the now legendary Captain Tom Moore, who completed 100 laps of his garden and has had donations of an amazing £18 million so far for the NHS, but dad-of-three Simon hopes to do his bit for the cause.

He said: ” I’m going to run in my garden for as long as I can today, so while I’m running up and down my eight metre long garden path I thought maybe we could try and put a few more pennies in the pot to help our amazing NHS. If whenever I give up we have put just a few more pounds into their pot it will help make a difference.”

Simon has had plenty of practice, having previously run marathons including in London and Birmingham.