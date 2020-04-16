Sale of limited edition prints in aid of Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet

A limited edition print has been launched in a bid to raise funds for Our Kitchen on the Isle of Thanet.

The kitchen, headed up by Sharon Goodyer, is delivering free food to Thanet’s vulnerable, self-isolating and to food banks to help people cope during the coronavirus crisis.

The print, by artist Sophie von Hellermann, called Good Vibrations, is a hand-pulled lithograph in an edition of 50 with each one hand-coloured by the artist and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Our Kitchen.

The sale has been launched by the Counter Editions gallery in Margate.

Our Kitchen is a not-for-profit, community interest company, co-selling affordable, tasty, healthier convenience meals. They portion, pack, label and freeze all meals.

Our Kitchen supplies the following organisations with large volumes of free food on a regular basis:

The Salvation Army in Margate, Ramsgate and Minster

The Gap Project in Broadstairs and The Red Bull, Broadstairs

The Catholic Food Bank in Margate

Hot Meals Now at The Beacon in Ramsgate

St Pauls Food Bank in Margate

Cliftonville Community Centre

Cliftonville East delivery service

Foodbank at The Childrens Centre, Millmead

The Lifeboat Project, Westgate

The Womens’ Refuge

St Lawrence and The Corner delivery service

Age UK Margate

Birchington Baptist Church Food Bank

These organisations then deliver food bags to those families and individuals in need.

Artist Sophie von Hellermann lives and works in Margate. Born in 1975 in Munich, Germany, Von Hellermann received her BFA from Kunstakademie, Düsseldorf and an MFA from Royal College of Art, London. She exhibits her work internationally.

The print is now live at www.countereditions.com and each one costs £375.

For readers would like to buy one, you can use a special discount code for 20% off: KITCHEN20

Just submit this code into the box in shopping basket, and click the small arrow next to where you enter the code.