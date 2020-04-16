Thief takes hairdryer and light bulbs in Cliftonville burglary

Information is sought following a report of a burglary in Cliftonville.

Belongings, including cosmetics, a hair dryer, a set of hair straighteners and light bulbs, were stolen from a home in Harold Road, near to the junction with Albion Road, between 4pm on Sunday, April 12 and 12.30pm on Tuesday, April 14.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/64635/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org