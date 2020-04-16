Army of volunteers offering help to Thanet groups during coronavirus crisis

Kent Coast Volunteering (KCV) is working in partnership with Thanet District Council to support the isle’s vulnerable residents during the Coronavirus crisis and is offering volunteer help to organisations which may need help.

Thanet District Council is collecting details of people who have offered their help with simple tasks that make a big difference and KCV is working with organisations to fulfil their volunteering needs and try to reach out to as many as possible to see if they could use additional support at this difficult time.

Tasks that volunteers can sign up for on the Thanet District Council website range from collecting and delivering prescriptions to providing health and wellbeing support online or by phone.

Senior Project Co-ordinator at KCV, Samantha Howlett, said: “In the past few weeks, there has been an overwhelming response from amazing people wanting to help their community through volunteering. We now have a bank of volunteers willing and ready to help and want to ensure we’re reaching all organisations who need volunteers to support their brilliant work.”

If you’re an organisation who could use some help from Thanet’s ‘army’ of volunteers, please email the KCV team on info@kcv.org.uk

They will send you a simple template so you can let them know details and requirements of your volunteering opportunity, and will then upload it onto their dedicated webpage for Covid-19 volunteering opportunities in Thanet https://kcv.org.uk/covid-19-thanet-volunteering/