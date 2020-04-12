NHS workers can now travel for free on Stagecoach buses

Stagecoach has announced that NHS staff can now travel for free on all its buses in the South East.

Stagecoach South East Managing Director, Joel Mitchell said, “We’re proud to be providing lifeline bus services needed for our community’s key workers. We’ve built and adapted our revised timetables around the needs of these key workers who are at the front-line in the fight against this virus. At times like this we have to look at what we can do to help make a difference and ease the pressure on people who are doing such an incredible job.

“Many colleagues at Stagecoach South East have connections with the NHS locally and I’ve been struck by their strong sense of feeling that we should help in this way. It makes me immensely proud that we’ve been able to do this.”

The bus company confirmed the free travel offer is available for any NHS worker travelling to or from work who shows a valid NHS ID to the bus driver.