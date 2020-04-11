Oasis Domestic Abuse Service reports surge in referrals during coronavirus crisis

A Thanet domestic abuse charity is appealing for donations after reporting a 120% surge in referrals since ‘lockdown’ restrictions were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Oasis Domestic Abuse Service, based in Margate and Dover, provides a refuge facility and supporting services for those suffering domestic abuse.
Nationally, calls to domestic abuse helplines have increased by 25% but the huge volume of referrals to Oasis mirrors that of the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which also reported a 120% rise in the number of calls it received in just one 24-hour period.
The Oasis service is now appealing for fresh donations to help fund the service.
Posting an update to social media the charity states: “We’ve seen a surge in referrals to our service since the crisis began, particularly with lockdown, meaning more people are stuck inside with a perpetrator. It’s so heartening for us to have support at such a critical time.
“We need your help, now, to ensure we can help as many women as possible during the crisis. Please consider donating to us.”
Last year some 592 adults experiencing abuse were helped by the Oasis service.
The average length of abuse suffered before accessing services is over four years. Of those helped by Oasis last year 213 had experienced their abuser trying to strangle or suffocate them, 253 had had threats to their life and 95 needed hospital treatment.
The impact resulted in 323 attempting or having thoughts of suicide and 52 coping through self harming. As a result of this Oasis will be developing specific mental health groups for victims of abuse this year.
At today’s (April 11) public briefing by the government, Home Secretary Priti Patel said the Home Office is working with charities to provide an extra £2million for domestic abuse helplines and online support. She also said a #YouAreNotAlone campaign has been launched.
Oasis – help or donate
For advice and support call: 078 5685 6278 or email RAISEreferrals@oasisdaservice.org
-
Monday – 11am -12pm
-
Tuesday – 9.30am -12pm
-
Wednesday – 10am -12pm
-
Thursday – 11am-12pm
Donate at https://bit.ly/Oasis-donate
Other helplines
The National Domestic Abuse Helpline is run by Refuge and offers free, confidential support 24 hours a day to victims and those who are worried about friends and loved ones. Telephone: 0808 2000 247
The Men’s Advice Line is a confidential helpline for male victims of domestic abuse and those supporting them.
Call 0808 801 0327.
