Oasis Domestic Abuse Service reports surge in referrals during coronavirus crisis

Posting an update to social media the charity states: “We’ve seen a surge in referrals to our service since the crisis began, particularly with lockdown, meaning more people are stuck inside with a perpetrator. It’s so heartening for us to have support at such a critical time.

“We need your help, now, to ensure we can help as many women as possible during the crisis. Please consider donating to us.”

Last year some 592 adults experiencing abuse were helped by the Oasis service.

The average length of abuse suffered before accessing services is over four years. Of those helped by Oasis last year 213 had experienced their abuser trying to strangle or suffocate them, 253 had had threats to their life and 95 needed hospital treatment.

The impact resulted in 323 attempting or having thoughts of suicide and 52 coping through self harming. As a result of this Oasis will be developing specific mental health groups for victims of abuse this year.

At today’s (April 11) public briefing by the government, Home Secretary Priti Patel said the Home Office is working with charities to provide an extra £2million for domestic abuse helplines and online support. She also said a #YouAreNotAlone campaign has been launched.

Oasis – help or donate

For advice and support call: 078 5685 6278 or email RAISEreferrals@oasisdaservice.org

Monday – 11am -12pm

Tuesday – 9.30am -12pm

Wednesday – 10am -12pm

Thursday – 11am-12pm

Donate at https://bit.ly/Oasis-donate