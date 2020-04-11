Couple taken to London hospital and man arrested following Margate crash

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Margate last night (April 10)

A red motorcycle travelling along College Road collided with a blue Ford transit van travelling in the opposite direction at about 8.20pm.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 40s, and the passenger, a woman in her 30s, both received serious injuries and were taken to a London hospital.

The driver of the van, a 56 year-old man from Broadstairs, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released pending further enquiries.

Kent Police was unable to update on the condition of the couple at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting DS/DC/036/20.