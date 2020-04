Part of a road in Margate is closed off following a crash tonight (April 10).

The incident happened around 9pm in College Road and is believed to have involved a motorbike and a van.

The road is currently shut by emergency services by the junction at Glencoe Road

A call out has been made to the Kent air ambulance. Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service are in attendance.

Kent Police has been asked for further details.