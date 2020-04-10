Thanet charities appeal for PPE donations

Two Thanet charities are appealing for help to make sure their staff have personal protective equipment (PPE) during the coronavirus crisis.

East Kent Mencap, which provides critical support for people with a learning disability, is appealing for donations of face masks, aprons and plastic visors as their supplies are running worryingly low.

Chief Executive, Jason Gerlack, said: “We have welfare colleagues struggling to care for vulnerable people who are themselves being placed at serious risk. We urgently need PPE to protect them but have been told we may have to wait weeks for the next delivery.”

If there are any local business in East Kent with supplies not being used or groups that are making equipment, East Kent Mencap would like to hear from them so their amazing front line staff can continue their vital work as safely as possible.

You can also donate to the appeal to fund urgent equipment at Virgin Money Giving, which can be accessed here.

The appeal is raising funds for PPE, equipment to stay in contact with isolated people including mobile phones, tablets and laptops and to maintain core services until the clubs and groups can open again.

To offer your help, call: 01843 22 44 82 x570 or email: funds@eastkentmencap.co.uk

Pilgrims Hospice, which provides end of life care, is also asking for help with PPE supplies.

The hospice is working closely both nationally and locally to ensure it has sufficient stocks of ppe but with the increased need the charity continues to source the necessary equipment by finding alternative.

Pilgrims is asking anyone who has a supply of surgical masks, waterproof disposal aprons, disposable gloves, eye protection or scrubs to contact them so they can arrange collection.

To help email Jon.Sillett@pilgrimshospices.org