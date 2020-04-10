Newington Road GP Surgery expected to reopen on Monday

Newington Road GP surgery is expected to reopen on Monday (April 13) following a deep clean after nine staff showed symptoms of coronavirus.

The surgery closed on Wednesday (April 8) due to the staff illness and is undergoing a deep clean.

Thanet Health CIC has been drafted in to support the practice and make sure patients can get repeat prescription and triage in the meantime. If face to face appointments are needed patients can be seen other Ramsgate surgeries.

An NHS spokesperson said: “There are currently no appointments taking place at Newington Road Surgery as the premises is undergoing a deep clean. This is necessary after nine staff members were displaying symptoms of Covid-19 and so are currently self-isolating.

“Thanet Health Community Interest Company is supporting the practice by triaging patients by telephone and ensuring that there is no disruption for patients who are due repeat prescriptions.

“If, however, a patient requires a face-to-face appointment, one will be offered with a healthcare professional at the nearby Grange Practice in the Montefiore Centre. Newington Road Surgery is part of the Ramsgate Primary Care Network, which enables surgeries to work more closely together.

“Patients are able to telephone Newington Road Surgery as usual. The surgery is aiming to reopen to patients on Monday, April 13.”