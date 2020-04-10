Pie Factory Music offers support to isle youngsters during lockdown

A Thanet charity providing free music and creative workshops for disadvantaged young people has launched an online programme.

Pie Factory Music in Ramsgate has been working with under 25s in east Kent for almost 20 years and specialises in working with those in in care, young people with disabilities, and those who face emotional and social difficulties.

New services launched in response to the Coronavirus pandemic include a band factory workshop and foodbank for those self-isolating or in need.

Steph Dickinson, managing director, says they are working hard to provide a programme of stimulating and creative projects. “Our main aim during this period of lockdown is to give young people a sense of connection, hope, and fun. It’s at times like these when people realise how vital music and creativity really is,” she said.

She added: “Our team are working hard to give young people fun challenges each day, as well as opportunities to keep being creative, even during lockdown. We’ve been blown away by the resilience, creativity and ingenuity of young people so far during these difficult times and it’s a privilege to be able to support them as they lead the way with kindness and a smile on their faces.”

There are various free activities and services on offer from Pie Factory Music:

Daily challenges set by staff and young people that anyone can take part in

Online group sessions including Band Factory and ACT! social action group

Online events such as movie nights and Live DJ sets

Extra support for young people such as phone or video calls with a youth worker, and help to access other services

Food Bank delivery service

Young people can get involved by heading to Pie Factory Music’s social media channels.

