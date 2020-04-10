Community group launch colouring competition for Thanet children

Keeping children entertained during the Easter break is challenging enough and now with lockdown restrictions in place families are having to be extra creative to keep boredom at bay.

In response community group, the Gordon Road Area Street Scheme (GRASS) has launched a Thanet-wide colouring competition to keep youngsters occupied while at home.

Designed by local graphic designer Michael Goodson the image to colour depicts the isle’s coastline and rules for entry are outlined below:

The GRASS website states:

We have some brilliant prizes for the winner in each age category.

Use whatever you want—crayons, coloured pencils, markers—anything that you think will make your drawing stand out. It just has to be done by hand.

How to Enter

Post a picture of your masterpiece on a public social media account (Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter works) tagging GRASS Cliftonville or on Instagram @CT9cinema and using the hashtag #GRASSColoringCompetition in your caption. And just like that, you can enter to win a prize.

You have to be under 12 years to enter and be a resident in Thanet.

The submissions are going to be judged by a panel on originality, creativity, time spent, number of lines coloured outside of, blending/shading, use of colour theory. Make sure to keep that all in mind when you’re working on your art.

The competition will close on May 1 at 5pm, so you have some time to practice colouring in the lines. Fingers crossed you win!

Rules:

Three categories for competition: Age 5 and Under, Ages 6 – 9 and Ages 10 – 12. Download and print the drawing and fill in the age category and name for the entry. No gluing on of extra materials or embellishment will be allowed. Entries will be judged for neatness, use of colour, and eye appeal. Each child may submit only one entry each. All pictures must be posted a picture on a public social media account (Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter works) tagging GRASS Cliftonville or on Instagram use @CT9cinema and using the hashtag #GRASSColoringCompetition in your caption. And just like that, you are entered to win a prize. Winners will be notified by social media On entering you are happy for GRASS to share your artwork online and in the press