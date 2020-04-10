Police escort London family off of Joss Bay beach and back on road to London

A family who had driven from London to Broadstairs for an outing on the beach today (April 10) have been escorted back onto the London-bound route by Thanet police.

Officers came across the group at 2pm while carrying out beach patrols.

Officers will continue to monitor isle beaches throughout the bank holiday weekend.

In a social media post from Thanet officers it says: “Thanet LPT 3 conducted beach patrols this afternoon at 2pm. If you look in the picture of Joss Bay you can see a group gathered on the slope.

“They were spoken to. A car full of the same family from London! After our brief interaction they got back in their car.

“They were escorted onto (the road) back to London. Please be rest assured we will continue to monitor the beaches for gatherings all through the weekend.”

Kent Police officers can use enforcement action introduced by the Government in response to the Covid-19 pandemic against those who refuse to comply.

A Kent Police spokesman confirmed: “Officers patrolling Joss Bay spoke to a group of people who had travelled to the coast by car. They were not from the area and were reminded of their personal responsibilities in relation to the Government’s instructions around essential travel. The group immediately left to return home.”

As of Thursday,April 9, a total of nine people have been issued with fines under the Coronavirus Act. One of the fines was issued to a woman in Ramsgate.

People should only leave their home for the following very limited purposes:

shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible

one form of exercise a day – for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household;

any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and

travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.