Two teens arrested on suspicion of assaulting two men in Ramsgate

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Ramsgate.

Two men in their 40s were reportedly assaulted after being approached by a group of boys while walking along a footpath between Station Approach Road and Margate Road at around 4.45pm on Monday, February 24.

The two victims suffered injuries and were taken to hospital.

A 14-year-old boy from Ramsgate was arrested on Tuesday, March 31 on suspicion of assault and has since been released on bail until April 17.

A 16-year-old boy from Ramsgate was arrested on Saturday, March 28 on suspicion of assault and was released on bail until April 15.

Officers continue to appeal for information and ask that any witnesses call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/35235/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org