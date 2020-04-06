‘Mini art gallery’ springs up in windows of Ramsgate artist’s home

Galleries across the UK are now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but if you are going for your daily walk in Ramsgate you may still be able to get an art fix.

Former tattooist turned artist Stacie Coyne is displaying works in the window of her Rosebery Avenue home for people to enjoy as they go past.

The 35-year-old, who moved from Wolverhampton to Ramsgate, started working in a tattoo parlour as an apprentice aged 16. Two years later she started tattooing and stayed in her career for 11 years.

But six years ago a battle with alcohol, anxiety and depression resulted in a loss of ambition and her love for art.

Getting sober almost two years ago helped Stacie rekindle her artistic passion and she has since exhibited works at Nice Things Gallery in Ramsgate.

Now she is hoping to share that love of art while the country is experiencing restrictions on public life due to the virus.

She said: “I decided to turn our front window into a mini art gallery. With all the galleries and museums shut I’m hoping it will give people something different to look at as they pass by.

“I will be changing it around weekly to keep it interesting and fingers crossed it brings a smile to people’s faces and takes their mind off things, even just for a short while.”