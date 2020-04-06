Tributes paid to Margate charity volunteer Tim Mountford

Tributes have been paid to Margate charity volunteer and “unassuming hero” Tim Mountford who has tragically died after contracting Coronavirus.

Over the last 20 years Tim worked as a member of staff, trustee and volunteer at the Garden Gate Project which offers services to people with ill mental health and learning difficulties.

The 56-year-old ran a Margate bike club and service from Fort Hill Yard and was a passionate Jazz fan clocking up 86 hour-long shows for a Deal radio station and often DJing at Garden Gate music days and the Lifeboat and Chapel pubs.

Charity boss Paul Boyce says he worked tirelessly to help others and always in an assuming way: “He was one of the original people who helped to make the garden what it is today. He had a great rapport with all our attendees and was particularly supportive of those needing help in their lives outside the garden.

“This would involve anything from helping with hospital appointments, DIY in their homes, replying to letters and any other personal support they needed. He did this in a very unassuming way, always playing down the help he gave people,” he said.

Tim would drive people to King’s hospital in London for appointments, decorate bathrooms for the elderly and fill out paperwork so they could access benefits. A keen football fan he played for Viking Veterans with Paul and was a popular figure in the community. Tim fell ill three weeks ago and sadly died at QEQM on Sunday, leaving two brothers.

Paul added: “He was a true friend to many people and will be greatly missed by all our thoughts are with his family and friends in these sad times.”

A memorial day will take place at the Garden Gate in due course.