Thanet folk join thousands across the country for Great British Camp Out (at home) in aid of the NHS

Thanet campers were among thousands across the country who helped to raise money for the NHS last night (April 4).

They took part in a Great British Camp Out by spending the night in a tent in the garden or a caravan/camper van on the drive and donating a minimum of £2 to the justgiving fundraiser.

The event, which was organised by Ian Alcorn and had an initial £100 target, has already raised a massive £83,346.00 from just over 7,000 supporters.

Among the Thanet campers were Louise Bradfield, Lucie Dungar, Shaun McCarthy and Josh Stephens.

Kathy Bailes, from The Isle of Thanet News, and partner Dave Stillman also pitched up the windbreakers and uncovered the VW camper on the drive to join the fun.

Rae McQulillan from neighbouring Folkestone also took part.