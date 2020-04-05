Fundraiser launched following tragic death of ‘funny, unique’ baby Kaycee Lou Kennedy

A fundraiser has been launched to help a grieving family following the death of “funny, unique” 11 month old baby Kaycee Lou Kennedy in Ramsgate this morning (April 5).

Devastated family called the ambulance service to their home in Canterbury Road East after Kaycee Lou did not wake up.

Older sister Jess Lindop has now created a fundraiser to try and help with funeral costs for the little one.

On the page Jess writes: “On Sunday morning, (April 5) our hearts were broken forever. It was the same as any Sunday morning – but my sister didn’t wake up.

“My beautiful, funny, unique little sister had been taken by the angels far too soon at just 11 months old.

My heart hurts for my family, especially my Mum and Kaycee’s Daddy TJ, at such a sad, unexpected time. I cannot even know where to begin to support them through this tragedy.

“This is, naturally, a very sad occasion for all of Kaycee’s family with feelings of loss felt at so many levels. Feelings of shock, too, that such a vibrant, beautiful little person who so loved life and was so loved could be gone from our lives.

“Parting with our baby who has played a key part in our lives– and who made such an impression on so many in such a short time– is inevitably heart wrenching and painful. But even amongst these sad feelings, we’re going to find the courage together to remember Kaycee in a strong and positive spirit, the spirit she would wish, no doubt.

“It is with greatest of thank yous to everybody that has helped and supported my mum, TJ, my brothers and sisters and I through such a difficult and unbelievable time.

“I am asking for any donation that you can spare to help support our family with funeral costs to give my little sister the send off she deserves.”

Kent Police say officers were called to the home at 8.40am to assist the South East Coast Ambulance Service.