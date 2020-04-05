Man stabbed and then later arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Newington

An area in Newington was taped off this morning (April 5) following a disturbance where a man who is suspected of trying to break into a property ended up being taken to hospital with stab injuries.

Witnesses in St John’s Avenue report hearing a man screaming and four police cars and a van in attendance early this morning.

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Kent Police was called at 4.50am to a disturbance in St John’s Avenue, Ramsgate. Officers attended and located a man who is reported to have tried to gain entry to a property.

“The man was taken to hospital with injuries and later discharged. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in custody. An investigation is ongoing.”

Police confirmed injuries were consistent with being stabbed. Officers say the original call was to a property in Auckland Avenue. A man was then later located in St Johns’ Avenue after a resident called police at 6.20am and he was arrested at around 7.05am.

Residents say officers also searched bushes in the area. The cordon has since been removed and the area is now clear.