Pleas for permanent memorial to QEQM Hospital nurse Aimee O’Rourke

One of the daughters of QEQM Hospital nurse Aimee O’Rourke, who tragically died on Thursday after contracting coronavirus, is hoping she will be honoured with a plaque at the ward she worked in.

Megan, 18, is hoping to persuade hospital trust bosses to install the memorial. It is understood that the hospital team is already considering a memorial for Aimee.

Aimee, who was just 39, died in the hospital’s Critical Care Unit. The Margate mum leaves behind daughters, Megan, Mollie and Maddie.

She joined the Acute Medical Unit as a newly qualified nurse in 2017 after completing her nursing degree at Canterbury Christ Church University.

She was described by colleagues as “a kind and caring nurse” who had “ a really special relationship with her patients and colleagues.”

Megan said: “As her middle daughter I would like to ask one thing, Could possibly there be a petition to have an engraved permanent plaque placed outside the ward my precious mum worked on with her name on it, date of birth and date of death and an engraved picture of my choice?

“In our eyes she truly earned her NHS crown the very first day she had her first shift as a nurse.”

Aimee’s oldest daughter Mollie is also training to be a nurse and has bravely continued to attend her shift.

Another petition has already been raised asking for the new Science, Technology, Health, Engineering and Medicine building at Canterbury Christ Church to be named the O’Rourke Building.

The £60million facility for Science, Engineering, Technology and Health is earmarked to open in Se[ptember.

It will be home to the Kent and Medway Engineering, Design, Growth and Enterprise (EDGE) Hub, alongside new specialist health facilities which, when combined, will provide work ready graduates across a wide range of industry focused subjects at Christ Church.

A fundraiser set up to raise money for Aimee’s three daughters has hit more than £29,000 in just 24 hours.

The target is £40,000.

A candlelight vigil held last night to mark Aimee’s passing was joined by people across Thanet and further afield.

To sign the O’Rourke Building petition click here