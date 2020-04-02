Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following serious injury of NHS worker in A28 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage following a crash on the A28 at St Nicholas-at-Wade which resulted in an NHS worker suffering serious injuries and a second driver fleeing the scene.

Kent Police received a report of the collision involving two vehicles shortly before 7am yesterday (April 1).

The NHS worker, who was on his way to a shift, sustained serious injuries, including a broken hip, and was taken to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

The crash involved a black Vauxhall Signum and a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

Police would like to speak to the driver of the Vauxhall Signum who left the scene before officers’ arrived.

Police would also like to trace the driver of a white van which was believed to be travelling in the direction of Canterbury shortly before the collision, as they could have seen something which might assist officers’ enquiries.

Anyone who has dashcam footage or saw either vehicle before the collision, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 01-0158.