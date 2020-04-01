Police hunt driver who left scene after crash on A28 leaving NHS worker with serious injuries

A male NHS worker has been taken to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford following a crash on the A28 at St Nicholas-at-Wade this morning (April 1).

Kent Police received a report of a collision involving two vehicles shortly before 7am.

Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene on the A28, St Nicholas at Wade towards Sarre.

The NHS worker, who was on his way to a shift, sustained serious injuries, including a broken hip, and was taken to hospital.

Enquiries are continuing to find the other driver who left the scene before police arrived.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “One ambulance crew attended the scene and one patient was assessed and treated before being taken to William Harvey Hospital.”