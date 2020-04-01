Man arrested in connection with vandalised ambulance tyres

An arrest has been made by officers investigating damage caused to ambulances in Thanet.

A 47-year-old man from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to vehicles on two occasions. He was taken into custody this morning (April 1).

Kent Police is continuing to appeal for information after nine tyres were found to be damaged on six ambulances between 8pm on Saturday, March 21 and 7am the following day. Officers are also investigating a report that further damage was caused to three tyres on two ambulances overnight between 6pm on Saturday, March 28 and the following morning.

In both reports, the vehicles had been parked in Haine Road, Ramsgate.

District Commander for Thanet, Chief Inspector Ed Ruffle, said: “To cause damage to ambulances during a time when it is so important all medical resources are available, is deeply concerning and we are continuing to carry out additional patrols in the area.

“We thank those who have come forward already with information.

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Haine Road area, on either dates, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/52297/20.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org