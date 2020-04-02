Large response to Ramsgate mum’s ‘pay it forward’ shopping pledge for people in need

A Ramsgate mum-of-three is using money saved for a holiday to buy shopping for people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kimmi Vincent saved £100 after giving up smoking and had planned to use it towards a trip to Amsterdam.

But now the 36-year-old says she will instead use it to buy shopping for someone who needs help.

She said: “I would like to pay it forward and bring some joy during this time of craziness. I want to pay for someone’s next shopping trip up to the amount of £100. It is cancelled holiday money. Due to social distancing I will have to go for the shopping and then make a no contact delivery.

“I want to do this for someone in need, maybe someone who has just lost their job because of all this or maybe an elderly person who is struggling to go out and get what they need.”

People have been nominating others via a post on the New Thanet Chat facebook page with Kimmi now needing to choose a recipient.

She said: “ It’s going to be so hard to choose, there are so many worthy recipients. I have decided to keep all the nominated people’s names, and try and do a little something for each one, even if it’s an Easter egg or something, just to let them know they are not forgotten.

“I hope this spurs on others to hopefully pay it forward. If we all look out for each other then we can all get through this and be better people the other end of it.”

The offer has received a massive response with some 200 comments.