Thanet council receives £40m funding for local business distribution

Thanet District Council has today (April 2) been issued £40 million from the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy to distribute as support grants to specific local businesses.

Many small businesses which receive small or rural business rates relief (with a rateable value under £15,000) will receive a payment of £10,000. Retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000, will receive a £25,000 grant. More information can be found on the cash grants for businesses webpage.

The council is currently identifying businesses that qualify for a cash grant.

For businesses that pay by Direct Debit, TDC will pay the grant into the bank account the Direct Debit is paid from, on or shortly after Tuesday, April 7.

For businesses that don’t pay by Direct Debit, TDC will write on or shortly after Wednesday, April 8 providing a link to an online form for the provision of bank details for payment.

Businesses that think they should qualify, but have not received an email or letter by April 15, should contact the Business Rates Team.

Cllr Rick Everitt, Leader of Thanet District Council said: “Supporting local businesses is a key priority – these are unprecedented times and the situation has been changing rapidly. We are working hard to deliver these support packages as quickly as possible and have already applied the business rates holiday to over a thousand accounts.”

The council recently contributed £5,000 to the Kent Growth Hub and provide a dedicated support line for COVID-19 related issues. The line on 03333 602300 is in operation from 8.30am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

There is a Frequently Asked Questions webpage at thanet.gov.uk/businessfaqs for businesses which will be updated regularly.

Thanet council has also

Applied the business rates holiday to over 1,000 accounts.

Published advice and guidance for businesses continuing to trade as ‘take-away’.

Not undertaken planning enforcement action which would result in unnecessarily restricting deliveries of food and other essential deliveries during this period.