Margate man charged with attempted robbery, theft and public order offences

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery at a shop in Westgate.

Kent Police was called to the Co-op in Station Road, following the attempted robbery on Friday, March 13.

Richard Champion, from Oxford Street, Margate, was arrested and charged on Tuesday (March 24) with one count of attempted robbery and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was also charged with stealing an estimated £200 worth of meat and other items from a Co-op store in Grange Road, Ramsgate on March 11; stealing £702 worth of cosmetics from Boots in Margate High Street on March 23; damaging a police vehicle in Margate on March 24 and carrying out a public order offence in Dane Park, Margate on March 5.

He appeared via virtual link at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (March 26) where he was remanded in custody.

The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.