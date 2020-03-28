Fantastic rainbow pictures from children at Little Oaks Nursery and across the isle

Rainbow pictures being displayed as a symbol of hope have been springing up across Thanet.

Earlier today (March 28) we shared pictures drawn by Jasmine Bishop,10, and Harry Bishop, six, which are displayed in the window of their home at Fifth Avenue in Cliftonville.

Since then you have been sharing your photos on our facebook page and they are so fantastic we have made a gallery.

Also joining the rainbow trail are the children at Little Oaks Nursery on the grounds of the QEQM Hospital.

The nursery is looking after key workers’ children an has been showing support for the NHS staff who work on site.

Nursery manager Fran Maple said: “ We decided to add a message to our fence to say thank you and hopefully give those who walk past at the beginning and end of their shift a little smile. We wanted to show some recognition of what they do.

“Our children decorated two of our windows in support of the hard work the NHS team at QEQM. “The children used finger painting to create a rainbow and then used different colours handprints to make an abstract rainbow.

“During these uncertain times we found it a nice way to give the staff a pat on the back and inform the children of the essential work the NHS do. NHS staff who are also parents of the children we look after have already said how lovely the windows look and what a nice idea it is.”