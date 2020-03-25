Mayor makes £500 donation to help keep Salvation Army food bank afloat

A donation of £500 to help keep the Ramsgate Salvation Army food bank afloat has been made by town mayor Raushan Ara.

The food bank is suffering from low stock for the service on Tuesdays and Fridays. Members are also delivering food to those who are self isolating.

Cllr Ara has made the donation from her charity fund to buy food and supplies to help re-stock the service.

She said: “At this critical time, it is essential that we act together as a community, and look after each other – especially our most vulnerable residents.I have spoken to Carl Whitewood, the Commanding Officer at the Ramsgate Salvation Army citadel. The situation is, that the food bank is rapidly running out of food and other supplies.

“As your Mayor of Ramsgate, I donated £500 from the Mayors’ Charity Fund to buy food and supplies to help re-stock the food bank. I am proud to be part of the Ramsgate Town Council family member. I would like to thank all of my committee members for their hard work and dedication, over the last nine months for making this possible.

“Many people are not in a position to bulk-buy their food, and the panic buying that has occurred across the country has left many people without the little food that they can afford. Some of these people are vital key-workers.”I appeal to the residents of Thanet. If you are in a position to make a donation of food, money, sanitary products or toiletries to the Salvation Army, please could you do so. It is very much needed. Also, please do not buy more than you need for your own consumption. This just leads to shortages. “Also, I would request most strongly that you all please follow the World Health Organisation (WHO) advice to help contain this virus. Self distancing is crucial, as is hand washing, and staying indoors, away from other people. By following these simple steps, we can help ourselves, our families, and our community.

“A massive thank you to all the frontline key workers, from the NHS, carers, shops, the schools, and everywhere else, who are keeping our town and country up and running.”

The food bank is in need of: Tinned meat Tinned fish Pasta sauces UHT milk Tea, coffee and sugar Instant meals such as noodles and rice Tinned veg and tinned or dry potatoes, The food bank operates from the Salvation Army base at 167 High Street, Ramsgate, on Tuesday and Friday, 10am to noon. After three parcels in a month the service will only then be able to give a basic bag of pasta, soup and baked beans. If you need delivery or information call 07900497326. Find Ramsgate Salvation Army on facebook here