Beat the boredom and get active with Broadstairs Skip2bfit boss’s 2 minute challenge app

Broadstairs dad-of-four and Skip2bfit boss John McCormack is urging people to stay active and positive while strict curbs on every day life are in place to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The former heavyweight boxer is urging people to download his free app aimed at keeping everyone fit no matter a person’s age.

John is the force behind Skip2bfit, skipping workshops using specially designed counting ropes to encourage fitness through fun and numeracy.

He says with the shut down of schools and numerous venues he is worried that children will spend their days being inactive.

He said: “People can’t do anything at the moment and I am worried about children sitting indoors staring at screens and parents who are desperate for something to do. The app is free and people can do the two minute challenge, and get to have me shouting at them!

“I want to get people active, break the boredom. Hopefully it will get people positive and for those that can, get them out exercising in the garden.”

The challenge

The two-minute skipping challenge is to complete as many skips as possible in the two minute timeframe.

The free app is aimed at getting you to continually beat your score and “become the best you can be.”

It is backed with music but the focus is John’s inimitable voice-over, bellowing at you to get up, get skipping, beat your personal best time and “forget the neighbours!”

The motivational mantra throughout the app is aimed at getting the skipper through to the end – and ready for their next challenge.

John said: “Everyone can do this. You can do it at home, in the kitchen, in the garden, with the kids.

“The challenge is two minutes, it gives people structure and motivation. The aim is to get people to be the best they can be.”

People can record their scores on a leader board and can move up to the High Intensity Interval Training with an eight-minute workout of two minutes on and one minute off.

John said: “During the one minute off there is the sound of a heartbeat and then it’s two minutes back on, motivating quotes to get you through, and the countdown as you get near the end.

“It pushes the blood around the arteries and it’s more effective than running because you are constantly on the balls of your feet.

“Eight minutes is less than one per cent of the day and you can burn 10 calories in just one of those minutes.

“It’s your own MOT, Motivation – from the app -, Opportunity – anywhere – and Time – two minutes.”

Get a Skip2bfit rope

John is giving away 20 ropes via The Isle of Thanet News Thanet challenge! The first 20 videos posted to the Skip2bfit facebook page win a rope!

Get the app

The app, available on App Store and Google Play, also offers additional music to keep your skip challenge fresh and John plans to keep it updated with fresh voice-overs.

The 8 minute challenge upgrade costs £3.

Find Skip2bfit here and the link to the app can be found here