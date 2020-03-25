Appeal from The Limes Medical Centre after deluge of phone calls

The Limes Medical Centre in Margate is appealing for patients to only ring the surgery f absolutely necessary due to the high volume of calls coming in.

Assistant practice manager Errol White said: “Thank you to all our patients for your co-operation at this time, we are experiencing high volumes of calls and can only apologise for the wait. To help us support you better please only ring the surgery if necessary.

“Our prescription team is fully operational and prescriptions are being actioned in line with patients’ normal prescription routines. Please leave two to three working days to request a prescription, paper requests can be posted to us, dropped in our post box at the front of the surgery, ordered online or through your pharmacy.

“We are not taking prescription requests over the phone currently. If you are isolating use one of the great volunteer services to get your request to us. Your prescription will be sent straight to your chosen local pharmacy, do not come to the surgery to collect

“If you suspect you have coronavirus please isolate and follow the online 111 support, do not ring the surgery with these symptoms, the receptionist will only give you this same advice.

“If you need a fit note for work regarding the coronavirus please go to the 111 website- do not contact the surgery.

If you need an ongoing fit note please place a request either post in the mail to us or in our post box at the front of the surgery.

“Do not contact the surgery for information on cancelled hospital appointments; these will be assessed when the crisis is over.

“Please understand that we are working hard to support all our patients, please respect our reception staff and remember the NHS operates a zero tolerance policy.” ​