Beach hut use must ‘cease with immediate effect’

Beach hut users will not be able to use them during the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement hut operators Your Leisure said the decision to cease use comes in the light of government advice on social distancing.

A statement says: “Further to the Government announcement issued on Friday and again yesterday evening, around ‘social distancing’ and ‘stay at home’ advice, it is with regret that Your Leisure has come to the decision to cease with immediate effect the use and issuing of keys to Beach Huts.

“Your Leisure has continued to keep up to date with the guidance issued and was hopeful that this drastic measure may not have been necessary.

“The health and safety of our customers and staff is paramount and as I am sure you can empathise, our teams will be under immense pressure over the coming days. We therefore kindly request that all customers refrain from contacting the Box Office. We will contact our customers as soon as we have further information.

“Annual and private hut customers whom already have keys MUST refrain from using their huts in order to adhere to the guidance issued. For private plot customers who have arranged with Eagle Sheds/Quinney’s to position their huts, we ask that these be suspended until such time Foreshores returns to normal operation.

“We would like to add that all hut customers who are already on our database as having a hut/plot this will continue in the future.”