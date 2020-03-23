Ramsgate Salvation Army needs your help as food bank stocks run low

The Ramsgate Salvation Army is in need of stock for its food bank.

The organisation is suffering from low stock for the service on Tuesdays and Fridays. Members are also delivering food to those who are self isolating.

The food bank is in need of:

Tinned meat

Tinned fish

Pasta sauces

UHT milk

Tea, coffee and sugar

Instant meals such as noodles and rice

Tinned veg and tinned or dry potatoes,

The food bank operates from the Salvation Army base at 167 High Street, Ramsgate, on Tuesday and Friday, 10am to noon. After three parcels in a month the service will only then be able to give a basic bag of pasta, soup and baked beans.

If you need delivery or information call 07900497326.

Find Ramsgate Salvation Army on facebook here