Ramsgate woman among 21 arrested in County Lines drug crackdown

A 22-year-old Ramsgate woman is among 21 people arrested as part of a Kent Police operation tackling the supply of class A drugs in Canterbury.

Officers searched an equal number of properties following a series of early-morning raids across the district between March 17-19, seizing crack cocaine, heroin and other drug-related equipment.

Cash was also seized from various properties, including several hundred pounds found hidden within a sofa cushion.

The enforcement action, which targeted suspects linked to both London-based county lines gangs and local level suppliers, followed a similar operation in February that resulted in the arrests of 36 people in Dover.

In addition to the warrants, officers have also been working with partner agencies in Canterbury to identify vulnerable individuals, safeguard them and offer them support. They are also speaking with local residents about their concerns and gathering intelligence to prevent other potential dealers from filling the void created by the enforcement action.

Chief Inspector Ray Quiller of Kent Police said: “Suppliers of class A drugs including crack cocaine and heroin prey on the most vulnerable members of our society and care nothing for the trail of ruined lives they leave behind.

“Those involved in this type of criminality often go to great lengths to protect their business interests and think nothing of using knives and other weapons to inflict serious harm on their competitors or anyone else who stands in their way.

“We at Kent Police will not stand for it and the action we have taken in Canterbury this week is further proof of our commitment to remove illegal substances and the people who supply them from our streets.

“It is important to remember that while this is a significant victory in our fight against the drugs trade, we cannot afford to be complacent and will continue to work hard to ensure other criminals do not step into the shoes of those arrested.

“We welcome the input of local communities and encourage anyone with information to report it to us online at www.kent.police.uk/report or by calling 101. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The following people have been charged with offences relating to the supply of class A drug offences following the enforcement action:

Amy Adams, 22, of Manston Road, Ramsgate, bailed to appear before Margate magistrates on 23 April;

David Oligbanjo, 21, of Bingley Court, Canterbury, bailed to appear before Margate magistrates on 16 April;

Levi Strachan, 65, of Merchants Way, Canterbury, bailed to appear before Margate magistrates on 16 April;

Badewa Lahan, 21, of Merchants Way, Canterbury, bailed to appear before Margate magistrates on 16 April;

Jahzell Costley, 35, of no fixed address, remanded in custody until his first appearance at Canterbury Crown Court on 13 April;

Joshua McKenzie, 33, of no fixed address, bailed to appear before Margate magistrates on 23 April;

Daniel Kitchingham, 39, of no fixed address, remanded in custody until a date to be determined;

Emma Rattray, 39, of no fixed address, bailed to appear before Medway magistrates on 21 April;

Kelvin Barham, 33, of no fixed address, remanded to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 20 April;

Steven Wright, 44, of Whitstable Road, Canterbury, who was due to appear before Medway magistrates on 19 March;

Leonie Goldthorpe, 31, of no fixed address, bailed to appear before Margate magistrates on 23 April;

Sharon Johnson, 58, of Cornwall Gardens, Canterbury, bailed to appear before Margate magistrates on 23 April;

Carrie Ann Short, 39, of Craddock Road, Canterbury, who was due to appear before Medway magistrates on 19 March;

Jake Tozer, 23, of Dover Street, Canterbury, bailed to appear before Margate magistrates on 23 April;

Mark Green, 46, of no fixed address, bailed to appear before Margate magistrates on 23 April.